The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) organised a roundtable discussion with several companies operating in the tourism sector to address key challenges and explore solutions. The roundtable featured Saleh bin Majid Al-Khulaifi, assistant undersecretary for industrial affairs and business development, representing the ministry.

This event was part of a series of meetings initiated by the MoCI to gather essential data and feedback from the private sector. The goal is to identify challenges and obstacles across key sectors, including tourism, and to develop strategies to overcome them. This initiative highlights the ministry’s commitment to supporting these sectors by facilitating procedures, adopting best global practices, and creating a favourable business environment in Qatar.

During the discussions, participants delved into issues affecting the tourism sector in Qatar. They emphasised the importance of balancing healthy competition and preventing monopolies to ensure sustainable growth. The conversation also focused on necessary infrastructure enhancements to support the sector’s growth and diversification.

Marketing and positioning Qatar as a leading global tourist destination was another critical topic. Participants discussed strategies for effective marketing, strategic planning, and collaboration with key stakeholders. The roundtable also addressed obstacles hindering foreign direct investment (FDI) in Qatar and explored strategic measures to make the country more attractive to foreign investors.

Furthermore, the roles of the government and private sector in enhancing and promoting Qatar as a viable destination for tourism and investment were examined. The meeting highlighted several proposals currently under review, aimed at supporting the success of projects in the tourism sector and mitigating potential challenges.

This roundtable reflects the MoCI’s ongoing efforts to engage with the private sector, support business development, and promote economic growth in Qatar.

