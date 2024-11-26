Middle Eastern mergers and acquisitions (M&A) continue to thrive, with a robust 7 per cent increase in deal volume during the first nine months of 2024, despite a 13pc global decline, according to BCG’s 2024 M&A Report.

The region’s investors are increasingly focusing on sectors like logistics, energy, and advanced technology, reflecting a strategic shift towards economic diversification.

The report has highlighted significant investments across various sectors, including industrial and logistics, technology and telecommunications, and energy and renewables.

Notable deals such as the $1 billion logistics acquisition and the $3.2bn engineering bid underscore the region’s focus on strengthening industrial capabilities. The tech sector is also thriving, with significant investments in satellite communications and energy-focused AI. Additionally, the energy sector is transitioning towards cleaner energy sources, as evidenced by the $2.7bn renewable energy transaction.

Artificial Intelligence-enabled tools are revolutionising the M&A process, streamlining deal execution and enhancing decision-making. Virtual data rooms equipped with AI-driven capabilities are improving efficiency and accuracy, the report said.

While global uncertainties persist, the Middle East’s strong economic fundamentals and strategic focus on diversification position it for continued M&A activity. However, dealmakers must navigate evolving regulatory landscapes and geopolitical complexities to ensure successful transactions.

Samuele Bellani, managing director and partner at BCG, emphasised the importance of strategic planning and technological adoption in shaping the future of M&A in the region. By leveraging AI-powered tools and focusing on high-impact deals, Middle Eastern firms can solidify their position as global players.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).