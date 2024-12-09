H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has witnessed the opening of the third Abu Dhabi Finance Week.

The event, hosted by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) in collaboration with ADQ, runs until 12th December 2024.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed emphasised that Abu Dhabi Finance Week further strengthens the UAE's and Abu Dhabi's role as leading hubs for finance and financial investment and highlighted the event's importance in showcasing the UAE's business-friendly investment environment, built on knowledge, innovation, and the adoption of cutting-edge technology.

He reaffirmed that the event serves as a platform to attract new investment opportunities, further enhancing Abu Dhabi's position in the regional and global financial landscape.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled also highlighted the pivotal role of Abu Dhabi Finance Week in fostering collaboration across key economic sectors, emphasising how the event serves as a global platform that brings together experts from the financial, business, and investment sectors to exchange insights, share expertise, and showcase the latest innovations and technological advancements in these vital fields.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed met entrepreneurs from the global financial sector and was briefed on key industry developments, including emerging trends, promising investment opportunities, and advanced technologies shaping the financial landscape at the local, regional, and global levels.

The event commenced with a special address by Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and Chairman of ADGM, who highlighted Abu Dhabi's growth, stability and unique opportunities, backed by a promising and prosperous future.

Al Zaabi said, "In a world seeking stability and growth, Abu Dhabi's Falcon Economy stands as an unwavering partner for businesses, investors, innovators, and visionaries alike, welcoming them to the Capital of Capital. Here, every investment and every relationship is supported by our commitment to build a future defined by trust, resilience and boundless opportunity.

"As our jurisdiction expands and achieves new milestones, our community grows simultaneously. Through international platforms like Abu Dhabi Finance Week, we invite the world to join us in shaping conversations that will outline the legacy of progress that transcends borders and generations."

The opening ceremony also featured a video on the event's main theme, "Welcome to the Capital of Capital", showcasing the exponential growth Abu Dhabi has achieved across various sectors.

The third Abu Dhabi Finance Week brings together global financial leaders, decision-makers, corporate and financial institution heads, economists, investors, and business leaders from over 100 countries to participate in more than 50 key sessions and activities, showcasing the latest trends and opportunities in the financial sector.