Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya reiterated Sunday Kuwait's principled and firm support to the Palestinian people in their struggle to obtain their legitimate rights and establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

This came in a phone call with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Palestine Dr. Muhammad Mustafa, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry.

During the call, Minister Al-Yahya said he looks forward to working with the Palestinian counterpart for strengthening and consolidating bilateral relations in various fields and at all levels.

He expressed full support to international efforts aiming to resolve the Palestinian cause and alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people.

He congratulated Dr. Mustafa on assuming his position as the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Palestine, wishing good luck and success in his mission.

For his part, Prime Minister Mustafa conveyed the greetings of his country's leadership and people to the State of Kuwait and its wise leadership and people.

He voiced gratitude and appreciation to the State of Kuwait for defending the Palestinian cause at international fora and providing humanitarian and relief aid to the war-traumatized Palestinian people.

The Ministry statement pointed out that both sides reviewed and exchanged views about the latest developments of common concern in the occupied Palestinian territories, the region and the world.

