Dubai authorities have warned motorists of expected traffic jams on some of the emirate's major roads.

Those driving to Sharjah on Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road (from Al Rashidiya Bridge) are urged to exercie caution. It's best to take an alternative route as rainwater had accumulated on some parts of the road, particularly at the entrance to Sharjah.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) earlier said a delay was expected on the emirate's arterial highway Sheikh Zayed Road.

Drivers may encounter pools of rainwater on the highway due to the unstable weather conditions.

Taking to X, the authority advised motorists to use alternative routes like Al Khail Road.

Videos shared on Instagram show waterlogging on a street adjoining the Sheikh Zayed Road.

The RTA’s emergency team is currently working to restore smooth traffic flow.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).