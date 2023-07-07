Emirati student Amna Mohammed Al Mansouri from Abu Dhabi has been declared the UAE Arab Reading Champion during the award ceremony held in Dubai on Friday.

Another Emirati student, Ghareeb Mohammed Al-Yamahi, won first place in the new category for People of Determination.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology.

The Arab Reading Challenge stands as the largest-ever Arab literacy initiative, initiated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The challenge aims to foster a love for reading among students, challenging them to delve into over 50 books within a single academic year. This remarkable Arabic reading competition encompasses students from Years 1 to 12 hailing from schools across the Arab world.

Beginning in September and extending until March, the competition comprises five stages, during which participants read ten books and summarize their contents in challenge passports.

As the reading and summarising phase concludes, eliminations occur among schools, education zones, and Arab countries, leading to the highly anticipated finals held annually in Dubai each October.

This seventh edition is the Largest reading event of its kind in the world, with record participation of about 24.8 million students from 46 countries around the world. The seventh edition also created new category for the people of determination.

