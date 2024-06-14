The Kuwait Society for Human Rights (KSHR) extends its deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the victims of the tragic Mangaf fire, which claimed the lives of several workers while they were in their accommodation, reports Al-Seyassah daily. This painful and heartbreaking incident underscores the urgent need to address the issue of decent housing for workers, which should be recognized as a fundamental human right rather than a luxury.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the critical importance of providing decent housing for workers. Adequate living conditions are essential for the dignity, health, and safety of all workers. The Society emphasizes that employers have a responsibility to ensure that the accommodation they provide meets international standards for labor and workers’ rights.

In light of this tragedy, the Kuwait Society for Human Rights urges employers to take immediate action to improve the standards of workers’ housing. This includes and ensuring safety by implementing comprehensive safety systems in all workers’ accommodations. This should include the provision of fire extinguishers, air purification devices, fire detection systems, and direct alarm systems to prevent similar accidents in the future. This is in addition to adhering to international standards and recommendations issued by the International Labor Organization (ILO) concerning workers’ housing and safety; providing decent accommodation and improvement of living conditions for workers, ensuring that all accommodations are safe, healthy, and dignified. The Kuwait Society for Human Rights calls on all employers and relevant authorities to prioritize the well-being and safety of workers by adopting these measures. It is essential to prevent such tragedies and to uphold the fundamental rights of all workers

