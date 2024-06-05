Bahrain is committed to continue building on the strategic partnership with the United States to achieve shared aspirations, including upholding regional peace and development efforts.His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Prime Minister, yesterday highlighted the strength of the long-standing relations when he received US Naval Operations chief Admiral Lisa Franchetti at Gudaibiya Palace.

He said these relations are cemented on strategic partnerships and memoranda of understanding across various fields, the most recent being the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement.HRH Prince Salman commended the pivotal role of the US, alongside allied countries, in consolidating the foundations of peace, security, stability and development in the region and the world.

Regional and global developments and issues of common interest were also discussed.Royal Bahrain Naval Force Commander Rear Admiral Ahmed Al Binali and Deputy Commander of Flotilla Staff Commander Shaikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa also attended the meeting.

