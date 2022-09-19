TEL AVIV: H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, today visited the Technion, Israel's Institute of Technology- the oldest university in the State of Israel and one of the world's top educational institutions in the field of science and technology.

The UAE Top Diplomat toured the university and was briefed on its various departments and educational system, which is mainly focused on promoting innovation and knowledge-based economy concepts among young generations.

Sheikh Abdullah learned about the university's advanced research institutes and centers and technical labs that contribute to supplying the labor market with qualified cadres to drive sustainable development and prosperity.

"The UAE and the State of Israel are significantly collaborating across the educational, research and technical sectors, and there are promising opportunities to enhance and develop this cooperation, and align it with the two countries' efforts to achieve economic prosperity and sustainable growth," Sheikh Abdullah said.

He pointed out that the Technion is a leading global model for promoting increased interest in education and scientific research, being engines for economic growth, noting that this prestigious university boasts a prestigious track record of achievements and contributions to the developmental drive in Israel by providing the labor market with competent cadres that are qualified according to the highest international standards.

Sheikh Abdullah was accompanied during the visit by Ahmed bin Ali Mohammed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, Omar Ghobash, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Cultural Affairs and Public Diplomacy, and Mohammed Mahmoud Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel.



