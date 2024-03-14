Thousands of Indian farmers gathered in New Delhi on Thursday to demand higher guaranteed prices for crops, intensifying a campaign launched a month ago.

Here is a look at the controversy.

WHEN DID THE LATEST PROTESTS BEGIN?

Thousands of farmers from the northern state of Punjab launched a "Delhi Chalo" (Let's go to Delhi) march on Feb. 13, setting out for the capital in trucks and tractors loaded with bedding and food.

Security forces in riot gear, however, used teargas and water cannons to force them to halt about 200 km (125 miles) short of their destination, where they have camped since.

Sporadic clashes have broken out between protesters and security forces over the last few weeks, with farmers blaming police aggression for the death of one protestor and saying dozens more have been injured.

WHAT ARE FARMERS DEMANDING?

Farmer groups are seeking guarantees, backed by law, of more state support or a minimum purchase price for crops.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, following a similar year-long protest, had repealed some farm reform laws in 2021 and committed to setting up a panel to find ways to ensure support prices for all produce. Farmers accuse the government of going slow on that commitment.

Protesters also want the government to honour a promise to double their incomes and are demanding that the government ensure at least a 50% profit over their overall cost of production besides waiving their debt.

In addition, they have sought action against a federal minister whose son was arrested during the 2021 protests for allegedly running over and killing four protesters.

HAVE FARMERS FROM OTHER STATES EXTENDED SUPPORT?

Over the last month, farmers have sought to intensify their protests several times, calling upon brethren across the country to hold tractor rallies, burn effigies of ministers, move to Delhi by trains and buses, and block railway lines.

These plans, however, have made little impact, and the protest has remained limited to three sites north of Delhi where farmers were first stopped.

Leaders said the gathering on Thursday will be more diverse, with participants from other northern and central states. Farmer groups in southern and western India also plan to join.

WHAT HAS THE GOVERNMENT OFFERED?

The leaders of farmers' unions and the government have held four rounds of talks, all in February, but have failed to reach agreement.

During the last meeting, the government proposed minimum support prices to farmers who diversify their crops to grow cotton, pigeon peas, black matpe, red lentils, and corn, but leaders rejected this offer, demanding that other grains also be covered.

Modi and his government have not commented on the latest assembly of farmers in New Delhi but have, in the past, said they are committed to the welfare and prosperity of farmers and are ready to discuss all issues. (Compiled by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by YP Rajesh and Andrew Cawthorne)



