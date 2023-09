ANKARA - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan met with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the sidelines of a G20 summit in the Indian capital New Delhi on Sunday, Erdogan's office said in a statement.

Erdogan and Sisi discussed bilateral ties and energy cooperation between Turkey and Egypt, as well as regional and global issues, it said.

