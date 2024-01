Tata Group is close to announcing a new semiconductor fabrication plant in India's Gujarat state, Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran on Wednesday said at an investment summit.

Chandrasekaran also said Tata will begin construction of a 20 gigawatts battery storage factory in Gujarat in the next couple of months. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra, Dhwani Pandya and Aditi Shah; Writing by Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing by YP Rajesh)