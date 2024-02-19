An avalanche killed at least six people and trapped 30 more in the eastern Afghan province of Nuristan, a provincial official said on Monday, after swaths of the country saw heavy snowfall.

"It is still snowing. Rescue efforts are under way and the number of dead may increase," provincial head of information and culture Jamiullah Hashimi told AFP.

The avalanche swept through the village of Nakre in the Tatin valley of Nuristan overnight on Sunday, blanketing homes in snow and rubble.

Around 20 houses were destroyed or heavily damaged, Hashimi added.