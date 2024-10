India is likely to receive above average rainfall in October after unseasonally high volumes for the past three months, a senior weather department official said on Tuesday.

October's rainfall is projected at more than 115% of the 50-year average, said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Shilpa Jamkhandikar Editing by David Goodman )