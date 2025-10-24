Reliance Industries, the top Indian buyer of Russian oil, will abide by Western sanctions against Moscow while maintaining its relationship with current oil suppliers, its spokesperson said in a statement.

Reliance, which is controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani and operates the world's biggest refining complex at Jamnagar in western Gujarat state, has a long-term deal to buy nearly 500,000 bpd of crude oil from Russian oil major Rosneft .

The refiner also buys Russian oil from intermediaries.

U.S. sanctions target Lukoil and Rosneft, Russia's two biggest oil producers.

