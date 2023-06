Pakistan has proposed a GDP (gross domestic product) growth target of 3.5% and an inflation projection of 21% in estimates for its upcoming fiscal year 2023/24 budget, a top official source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government is set to present its annual budget on Friday, at a time when the crisis-hit South Asian country is looking for an International Monetary Fund bailout. (Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)