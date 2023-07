About 5,000 megawatt (MW) of electricity has been added to Pakistan's national grid during the tenure of the current government, which took over from former Prime Minister Imran Khan in April 2022, said the country's energy minister on Tuesday.

This includes 2,000 MW of domestic coal fired power, Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan said. (Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Writing by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)