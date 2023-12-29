New Delhi: Rehearsals for the 75th Republic Day parade kicked off here in the national capital on Friday.

Security forces carried out the Republic Day parade rehearsals amid winter chill and foggy conditions this morning near India Gate and Kartavya Path.

Meanwhile, in the run-up to forthcoming Republic Day celebrations, Delhi Police and security agencies are organising mock drills at important vital installations as well as in market areas in order to augment anti-terrorism measures and sensitise the general public to remain alert.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Police East District executed a mock drill at V3S Mall Nirman Vihar for security preparedness.

Teams of Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Traffic Police, Bomb Squad, Dog Squad, Cats Ambulance, and SWAT Cammondos were also present there.

India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after the Constitution came into effect.

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, will be visiting India as the chief guest.

