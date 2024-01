India's Tamil Nadu state has signed pacts to get 6.64 trillion rupees ($79.89 billion) worth of investments, the state government said on Monday.

These investments are expected to generate direct employment for 1.45 million people, according to a statement.

($1 = 83.1170 Indian rupees)

(Writing by Haripriya Suresh; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)