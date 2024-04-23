Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government plans to open 19 new diplomatic missions and posts abroad in the next five years in a bid to expand the country’s global footprint, media reported Monday.

The outreach plan is part of Modi’s 100-day and five-year initiatives that will be implemented if his right-wing BJP party wins the ongoing general election, the News18 website reported, citing sources. The foreign ministry will inaugurate six new missions and two consulates in the first 100 days after the election, as India looks to position itself as “the world’s friend” and the voice of the Global South.

Modi’s government also plans to set up dedicated centers in select capitals that will offer passport services and expatriate protection. This will reportedly create better opportunities for overseas employment and improve the mobility of skilled workers. (Sputnik)

