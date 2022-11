Mahindra and Mahindra reported a sharp 46% jump in second-quarter profit on Friday on strong demand for the Indian automaker's passenger vehicles.

The company reported a profit after tax of 20.9 billion Indian rupees ($259.34 million) for the three months ended Sept 30, up from 14.33 billion a year earlier. ($1 = 80.5900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)