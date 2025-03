State-run Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has issued a tender seeking liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery through to 2029, two industry sources said on Friday.

It is seeking three cargoes for delivery in 2025, and six cargoes a year from 2026 to 2029.

The tender closes on March 21, said one of the sources.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)