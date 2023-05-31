MUMBAI - India's April tea production fell 11.2% from a year earlier to 82.77 million kilograms (kg), the state-run Tea Board said on Wednesday, as output fell in the top growing Assam state.

Production in Assam, which accounts for more than half the country's output, dropped 14% year-on-year to 37.92 million kg, the board said.

The country exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt and the United Kingdom, with the orthodox variety shipped to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jan Harvey)