India's Andhra Pradesh state is likely to put its power purchase deal linked to Adani Group 'in abeyance citing the U.S. indictment' of the group's billionaire founder Gautam Adani in an alleged bribery scheme, two state government sources said.

The southern state will ask the federal government and the Solar Energy Corporation of India to investigate the bribery charges, the sources said.

(Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh Aftab Ahmed, Editing by Louise Heavens)