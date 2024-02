Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, India's largest private port operator, reported a nearly 68% surge in third-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by a jump in cargo volumes and higher tariffs.

Consolidated net profit rose to 22.08 billion rupees ($266.1 million) in the October-December quarter, the company, which is part of billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate, said. ($1 = 82.9730 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sethuraman NR and Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)