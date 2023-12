India's Adani Green Energy on Tuesday said its key shareholders will invest 93.50 billion rupees ($1.12 billion) in the company to expand its renewable power capacity.

The company will issue up to 63.1 million warrants on a preferential basis, at an issue price of 1,481 rupees per share. ($1 = 83.1800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)