Indian shares opened lower on Monday, dragged by financials, and tracked broader Asian peers as investors await key inflation readings from the United States, Japan and Europe for clues on future interest rate moves.

The blue-chip index NSE Nifty 50, which hit record highs in each of the five sessions last week, was down 0.20% to 22,169.20 while the BSE Sensex shed 0.13% to 73,044.81, as of 09:15 a.m. IST. (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K and Sonia Cheema)



