Indian shares opened marginally higher on Friday and are set for a fourth straight weekly gain on expectations that interest rates have peaked in the U.S. and Europe, while foreign buying resurfaced in domestic equities.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.12% to 19,825.25 points and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.05% at 66,050.22, respectively, as of 9:15 a.m IST. The Nifty 50 has risen about 0.40% so far this week.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)



