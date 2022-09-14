PHOTO
NEW DELHI - India's President Droupadi Murmu will attend the state funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday, the Indian government said. (Reporting by C.K. Nayak, writing by Tanvi Mehta, editing by Andrew Heavens)
The Indian government said
PHOTO
NEW DELHI - India's President Droupadi Murmu will attend the state funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday, the Indian government said. (Reporting by C.K. Nayak, writing by Tanvi Mehta, editing by Andrew Heavens)