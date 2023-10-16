MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India is likely selling dollars via state-run banks to ensure that the rupee does not fall to a record low, four traders told Reuters on Monday.

The rupee was at 83.2475 against the U.S. dollar, barely changed from its close at 83.2625 in the previous session, despite the weakness its Asian peers and the jump in oil prices.

Brent crude oil futures climbed nearly 6% on Friday and were last at $91 per barrel on concerns surrounding the military conflict in the Middle East.

The RBI is intervening at 83.25 and has been intervening routinely to stem further decline in the rupee, traders said.

"Central banks in emerging markets are required to intervene in the currency market from time to time to prevent excessive volatility," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said last week on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank annual meeting in Marrakech. (Reporting by Jaspreet Kalra, Nimesh Vora; Editing by Savio D'Souza)