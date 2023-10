India will provide potash at lower prices during the upcoming winter crop season and will try to keep prices of other fertilisers unchanged, the country's information minister said on Wednesday.

India will spend 223 billion rupees ($2.68 billion) in total towards fertiliser subsidy, minister Anurag Thakur said.

($1 = 83.1480 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)