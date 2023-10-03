India's oil minister on Tuesday told OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais that oil producers need to show sensitivity towards consuming countries.

Minister Hardeep Singh Puri met Al Ghais in Abu Dhabi where he is attending an industry conference.

"During the pandemic, when crude oil prices crashed, the world came together to stabilize the prices to make it sustainable for the producers. Now, as the world is at cusp of economic recession & slowdown, oil producers need to show same sensitivity towards the consuming countries," Puri wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, detailing the conversation he had with Al Ghais.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi, Editing by Louise Heavens)