BENGALURU, May 31 (Reuters) - India's market regulator proposes to enhance disclosures for high-risk offshore funds to avoid violation of public float norms, it said on Wednesday.

The move comes after a regulatory investigation into suspected violations in overseas investments in billionaire Gautam Adani-led group of companies. The Adani Group has denied any wrongdoing. (Reporting by Jayshree Upadhay in Mumbai and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)