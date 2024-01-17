India has an adequate stock of fertilisers to meet demand in the summer crop season and tensions in the Red Sea region will not lead to any shortage, the fertiliser minister said on Wednesday.

Attacks on vessels in the Red Sea by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels have disrupted trade on one of the world's most important shipping routes, adding between 10 and 15 days to transit times as ships take the safer route around southern Africa.

"There will be no shortages of fertilisers. Foreign ministry is intervening and Indian Navy is providing protection to our ships," Mansukh Mandaviya said.

Indian fertiliser cargoes are now coming via the Cape of Good Hope and that has raised freight costs significantly.

Mandaviya said current stock levels, along with local production, would be sufficient to meet demand. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma, writing by Tanvi Mehta; editing by YP Rajesh)



