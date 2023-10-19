MUMBAI - The Reserve Bank of India likely sold U.S. dollars aggressively near the 83.27-83.28 rupee levels to prevent the local unit from breaching its record low on Thursday, five traders told Reuters.

The Indian rupee was at 83.2750, slightly lower than its close of 83.2575 in the previous session.

"They (RBI) have been there since morning, but came in heavily around 83.27-83.28 levels," a foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank said.

