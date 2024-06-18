India bond yields were little changed on Tuesday as investors awaited fresh cues ahead of U.S. retail sales data later in the day and remarks from a slew of Federal Reserve policymakers.

India's benchmark 10-year yield ended at 6.9789%, following its previous close at 6.9832% on Friday. Indian markets were closed on Monday on account of a local holiday.

The focus was now on the minutes from the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) latest policy meeting, due on Friday, for further cues.

While the central bank kept its key policy rate and stance unchanged, two policymakers voted for a rate cut of 25 basis points and a change in stance from 'withdrawal of accommodation' to 'neutral'.

"The RBI is likely to be on a long pause and is likely to start cutting rates only after central banks of developed markets start their rate-cutting cycle," said Puneet Pal, Head- Fixed Income, PGIM India Mutual Fund.

"Given the current growth - inflation dynamics in India - we believe rate cuts will start from the fourth quarter of the FY2025 onwards," Pal added.

India is expected to grow by 7.2% in the current fiscal year, stronger than earlier expected, with the RBI opting for just a one-quarter-point rate cut in that period, Fitch Ratings said.

Market participants will also remain focused on foreign inflows into government bonds, with just a few days to go when Indian government bonds get included in JPMorgan's emerging market debt index.

The weightage of Indian bonds in the index will rise to 10% over 10 months starting June 28. The inclusion is expected to drive inflows of $20 billion to $25 billion.

Meanwhile, U.S. yields moved higher on Monday as investors consolidated positions ahead comments from Fed speakers that could further clarify the timing of the first interest rate cut this year.

The futures market is pricing in a 45-bps rate cut this year, according to the CME FedWatch tool. (Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Sohini Goswami)



