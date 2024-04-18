The International Monetary Fund stands ready to support Sri Lanka's discussions with international bondholders and will provide a formal assessment after the parties reach a tentative agreement-in-principle, an IMF spokesperson said on Thursday.

"We hope an agreement consistent with the parameters of the IMF-supported program and official creditors' Comparability of Treatment requirements can be reached soon, ahead of completing the second review under the program," the spokesperson said. (Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, writng by Swati Bhat; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)



