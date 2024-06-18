Social media
‘Heat trap’ cities making summers worse in India: official

Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP
Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP
Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP

The highest daily temperatures in the capital have stayed above 40 degrees Celsius since May 12

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
June 18, 2024
Indian cities have become “heat traps” due to their unbalanced growth devouring water bodies and increasing greenhouse emissions, a senior government official said yesterday, as a scorching summer killed dozens in some parts of the country.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast above-normal temperatures for June in the northwest and central parts of the country including Delhi, making it one of the longest heatwave spells.
The highest daily temperatures in the capital have stayed above 40 degrees Celsius since May 12 and are forecast to fall below that mark only on June 26.
The IMD’s heatwave criteria start with 40C in the plains and 30C for hills where it is generally cooler because of elevation.
Delhi, which is also facing a water shortage, recorded about 44C late yesterday afternoon but the IMD said it felt like 49.2C.
“Climate change plays an important role,” Krishna S Vatsa, a member of the National Disaster Management Authority, said.
Unbalanced urban growth, which has reduced wetlands and water bodies, was another factor, Vatsa said. “The emission of greenhouse gases has gone up. The permeable spaces have gone down considerably. The cities actually have become heat traps.” As a result, he said, nights are nearly as uncomfortable as days. According to a study by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) published last month, land surface temperatures in the summers of 2001-2010 in cities such as Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai used to drop by up to 13.2C during the night from their day-time peak. Between 2014 and 2023 they were only cooling off by up to 11.5C.
“Hot nights are as dangerous as mid-day peak temperatures,” the Centre’s report said. “People get little chance to recover from day-time heat if temperatures remain high overnight.”
Vatsa said most Indian states were implementing heat action plans that include provisioning drinking water and better medical facilities, as well as rescheduling outdoor work and school vacations.
But Anumita Roychowdhury, CSE’s executive director, said there was no clear mandate to implement long-term strategies. Delhi’s long-term plan includes increasing heat insulation of buildings, developing shelters for urban poor and slum dwellers, and investing in cooling water bodies.
India New Issue-State Bank of India plans $1.20bln infra bond issue, bankers say

Fitch Ratings raises India's 2024/25 GDP forecast to 7.2%

Indian rupee ticks higher, aided by state-run banks' dollar sales

India's 'heat trap' cities make summers worse, says government official

India's Delhi airport resumes operations after power cut, flights not affected, say sources

India considering personal tax rate cuts to boost consumption, sources say

Pakistan’s tax-heavy budget likely to land IMF bailout

Sri Lankan economy bounces back as inflation dips

India's monsoon rains a fifth below normal so far

Six dead after floods, landslides in India's northeast

India's fizzling monsoon could prolong heatwave in north, sources say

India's Odisha state records 8 deaths in 72 hours as heat wave persists

India's monsoon hits key western state, may falter next week, sources say

INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%

VIDEO: Saudi Arabia ranks top in VC investment in MENA

UAE’s Rakbank plans up to $500mln bond issue

ADDED and Dubai’s Broaden Energy to set up $272mln hydrogen equipment complex

Off-plan sales are driving Dubai’s residential market

DP World plans $3bln investment in Africa

Kenyan activists protest new tax hikes

Brookfield-led consortium plans investment in Dubai's GEMS Education

EU says to delay core element of Basel bank capital rules

Japan's Eneos, Mitsubishi to expand alliance into hydrogen, decarbonised fuels

'Lord of the Rings' star McKellen hospitalised after stage fall

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

