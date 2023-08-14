A flydubai flight (FZ502) from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (Dhaka Airport) to Dubai International (DXB) on Saturday, August 12, returned to stand due to a bird strike, an airline spokesperson has confirmed to Khaleej Times on Monday.

“The aircraft will return to Dubai after completing a thorough inspection and the required repairs,” the spokesperson for the Dubai-based carrier added.

“Passengers have been provided with accommodation, if required, and we are currently in touch regarding their rebooking options,” noted flydubai, adding: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our passengers’ travel schedules.”

Two bird strikes

Two incidents of bird strikes were reported over the weekend at Dhaka Aiport (DAC), the main international airport serving Bangladesh, but no casualties have been reported.

Aside from the incident that affected flydubai, a flight by Bangladesh national flag-carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines from the Dhaka to Bangkok was also aborted at take-off as a bird strike caused one of its tyres to burst.

Passengers of the plane had to disembark in the taxiway and Bangladesh authorities made alternative arrangements for the passengers to travel to Bangkok, a senior pilot of the national flag carrier told the Daily Star, a leading local newspaper.

