DUBAI - DP World Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem visited Pakistan last week, where he pledged logistics support and donated US$2.5 million to help people in the south of the country following the recent devastating floods.

After visiting flood-affected areas, the Chairman met with Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. DP World donated US$1 million to the Pakistan Army Fund for Flood Affectees and pledged another US$1.5 million in relief items, including shelter, medication, food items, and cooking implements.

The donations are through the DP World Foundation, which was launched in April to carry out humanitarian work and facilitate initiatives financed by the public and private sectors.

"The devastation and impact on Pakistan are heart-breaking. Visiting areas affected by natural disasters always forces you to put things into perspective as you try to fathom the enormity of the situation. It could be months before we understand the scale of the damage. However, for now, we must look at the most efficient ways to extend relief to aid local communities in distress," said Bin Sulayem.

Warehousing space at DP World’s facilities in Karachi will be set aside for logistics support, with DP World covering the cost of warehousing and stock management.

"The disaster is much worse than what most people realise. With more than one-third of the country affected, Pakistan’s economy has suffered a devastating blow that will run into the billions. As leaders representing the global business community, it is imperative to identify immediate support and relief for the people of Pakistan. We must collaborate closely with government institutions and join hands with private partners or NGOs, to mobilise support across the community," he added.

DP World has provided expertise and resources to help the humanitarian community respond to major disasters since signing an agreement with the UN’s World Food Program in 2017. The company uses its experience as a global trade enabler working across six continents to help connect organisations, communities and individuals with the resources they need during emergencies.