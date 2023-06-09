PHOTO
Walt Disney Co's Indian platform Hotstar on Friday said all mobile phone users would be able to watch the Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup tournaments for free.
(Reporting by Priya Sagar in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)
