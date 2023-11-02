Consumer goods maker Dabur India reported second-quarter profit above market expectations on Thursday, benefiting from rising demand for its household and personal care and healthcare products.

The hair oil maker's consolidated net profit rose to 5.15 billion Indian rupees ($61.89 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30 from 4.9 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 5.13 billion rupees, according to LSEG data. ($1 = 83.2170 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai; Editing by Sonia Cheema)