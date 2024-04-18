PHOTO
Telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Dialog and Axiata Group will merge their operations in Sri Lanka, the companies said on Thursday. (Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)
The companies said on Thursday
PHOTO
Telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Dialog and Axiata Group will merge their operations in Sri Lanka, the companies said on Thursday. (Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024