Tata Group-owned carrier Air India and plane parts-maker Tata Advanced Systems will invest 23 billion rupees ($277.2 million) in the Indian state of Karnataka, the state government said on Monday.

Air India will conduct maintenance, repairs, and overhaul of planes at the Bengaluru airport, while Tata Advanced Systems will set up manufacturing and research & development facilities in the state, the government said.

Tata Advanced Systems makes cargo and bulk cargo doors for European planemaker Airbus' A320neo family of aircraft. ($1 = 82.9670 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)



