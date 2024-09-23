Airports Council International (ACI) World has projected passenger traffic in 2024 to reach 9.5 billion – a growth of 10% growth – in its annual report that draws data from over 2,700 airports across more than 180 countries and territories, a report said.

Its 2024 Annual World Airport Traffic Report offers a comprehensive overview of the global airport industry and aviation markets for the operating year 2023 and the first half of 2024, Emirates News Agency, WAM, said.

It includes full rankings for passenger, cargo, and aircraft traffic.

Justin Erbacci, ACI World Director General, said: “The release of the 2024 Annual World Airport Traffic Report highlights the resilience and adaptability of the global aviation industry and demonstrates ACI World’s unmatched ability to predict and analyse industry trends.

“As we continue to navigate an increasingly complex and evolving landscape, ACI World remains committed to supporting our airport members through advocacy and the development of timely resources.

“The report also revealed that global passenger traffic in 2023 reached 8.7 billion, an increase of 30.6% compared to 2022, with a recovery rate of 95% compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

“Current estimates indicate that total passenger traffic expected in 2024 will be equivalent to 104% of 2019 levels.”

The council predicts that international passenger traffic will reach 4.1 billion by the end of 2024, representing 43% of the total passengers, while domestic passenger traffic is expected to reach 5.4 billion by the end of 2024, accounting for 57% of global passenger traffic.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).