Vietnam's Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical will continue selling refined petroleum products from its Dung Quat refinery during a 50-day maintenance period at the facility, the company said on Friday.

The maintenance work began at the 130,000-barrel-per-day Dung Quat refinery on Friday and is expected to last for 48-50 days.

The refinery currently has 165,000 cubic metres of petroleum products and 101,000 metric tons of crude oil in storage, Binh Son said in a statement, adding it will resume crude oil imports from the end of March after maintenance on its Single Point Mooring System is complete. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)