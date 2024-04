Thailand will announce new property measures on Tuesday, the finance ministry said, as the government attempts to revive Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.

Deputy Finance Ministers Krisada Chinavicharana and Julapun Amornvivat will hold a briefing on measures to stimulate the economy through the property sector at 0730 GMT on Tuesday, the ministry said. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon, Editing by Ed Osmond)