The Social Security System (SSS) will be saving millions on operation costs as they push to move more branches to rent-free spaces.

In a statement, SSS president and chief executive officer Rolando Ledesma Macasaet said he has been pushing to relocate SSS offices to rent-free spaces in malls throughout the country, which aims to help the agency save money from lease payments and renovation works.

He said relocating their offices to malls, more importantly, makes it more convenient and accessible to transacting members.

Macasaet cited their decision to move the SSS Mandaue branch to Parkmall, which he said is rent-free for five years, giving SSS an estimated savings of around P20.8 million in rental fees.

Macasaet added that SSS also generated an estimated savings of about P10.5 million in renovation costs because Golden Great Value Properties, Inc., owner of the Parkmall shopping complex, shouldered the renovation fit out works, such as architectural, electrical, mechanical, and plumbing works.

We thank the Parkmall management and Golden Great Value Properties, Inc. for helping us make our services more accessible to our members, pensioners, and employers in the city by providing us with a rent-free space that does not compromise the customer experience of our transacting members, Macasaet said.

Macasaet recently met with members and claimants transacting at the newly-relocated SSS branch at Parkmall to speak with transacting members and hear their concerns so SSS could further improve its service delivery.

We want to serve you better. The primary reason why we moved the SSS Mandaue Branch is to make it more accessible to members and employers, Macasaet said in a statement.

The newly-transferred branch office at Parkmall occupies a floor area of 700 square meters in a more accessible location and can facilitate an average of 2,000 transactions daily.

He said that since the new SSS office is located in Parkmall s Government Center, members can also conduct their other government transactions since other government agencies are also housed in the area, such as the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) and the Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-IBIG Fund).

Macasaet is also set to visit the SSS branch offices in Cebu-NRA and Lapu-Lapu to observe the situation of transacting members and talk to them to know their concerns about SSS programs and services.

While we already made all our core services online, we do understand that there are still members who prefer to have a face-to-face transaction with our branch personnel. This is why we continue to strive to enhance our branch offices for a better member experience, Macasaet said.

He assured SSS members in Cebu that the SSS will continue to find ways on how the agency can serve them better.

