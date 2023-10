KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday the country is looking to increase trading in local currency, or de-dollarisation, in order to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar.

"To entirely stop the reliance on the U.S. dollar will be difficult, but Malaysia will be more active and aggressive in the use of ringgit (in trading)," Anwar told parliament.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty)