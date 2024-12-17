JAKARTA - Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will travel to Egypt on Tuesday to attend meetings of a group of eight major Muslim developing countries, known as the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, the government said.

The D-8, which groups Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey, was established in 1997 to improve cooperation between the countries stretching from Southeast Asia to Africa.

Prabowo will attend meetings, including a D-8 summit on Thursday, and will accept the chairmanship of the body for a two-year period starting Jan. 1, 2026, foreign ministry spokesperson Roy Soemirat told reporters on Monday.

Prabowo, who took office in October, has said his presidency would continue Indonesia's long-held foreign policy of non-alignment.

He has visited more than 20 countries since being elected as president earlier this year, including China, the United States, Japan, and Russia.

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia; Editing by John Mair)